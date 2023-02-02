Nine has begun production in Melbourne on upcoming crime drama Human Error, with Leeanna Walsman set to appear alongside Rahel Romahn, Stephen Peacocke, Matt Day, Rob Collins, and Steve Bisley.

Inspired by true events, the series follows detective Holly O’Rourke (Walsman), head of a homicide team pursuing a seemingly straightforward murder investigation that explodes into a huge criminal conspiracy.

With time running out, Holly must battle a string of mistakes made by herself and others before they destroy her family and career.

Peacocke plays fellow investigator Dylan Mackenzie, with Collins featuring as sergeant Gavin Butterfield and Romahn as detective Jarred Pines.

Rounding out the lead cast are Day as Holly’s husband Luke, and Bisley as Holly’s dad and retired detective Bear O’Rourke.

The cast also includes Emily Joy, Ethan Lwin, Debra Lawrance, Daniela Farinacci, Jane Allsop, and Anthony J Sharpe.

Fiona Banks will direct the first three episodes, followed by Mat King.

Created and written by Greg Haddrick, Samantha Winston, and Gregor Jordan, Human Error is a Roadshow Rough Diamond production for the 9Network with major production investment from Screen Australia in association with Nine and VicScreen. International distribution will be handled by ITV Studios.

John Edwards and Dan Edwards are executive producers alongside Nine’s head of drama, Andy Ryan, while Haddrick and Winston are producers. The Age’s crime reporter and podcaster John Silvester is a story consultant.

When the series was announced as part of Nine’s 2023 upfronts in September, John and Dan Edwards said “cracking the nut on a smart detective drama” had been a long-held ambition for them, describing Nine and ITV Studios as “the perfect partners”.