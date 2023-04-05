Ivan Sen’s Limbo stars Simon Baker as Travis Hurley (Baker), a detective who arrives in a small outback town to investigate a 20-year-old unsolved murder of a local Aboriginal girl.

Forming bonds with the victim’s fractured family, Travis unravels a series of hard truths, highlighting the complexities of loss and injustice experienced by First Nations Australians.

The cast also includes Rob Collins, Natasha Wanganeen, and Nicholas Hope.

Produced by Bunya Productions, the film is Sen’s seventh feature, with auteur acting as writer, director, editor, cinematographer, and composer, as well as co-producer alongside Bunya’s David Jowsey and Greer Simpkin, and Rachel Higgins. Elaine Crombie is associate producer.

It was filmed in Cooper Pedy, South Australia with support from the ABC and Screen Queensland, in association with Windalong Films and the South Australian Film Corporation.

Limbo will be released in cinemas on May 18 via Dark Matter Distribution and Bonsai Films.