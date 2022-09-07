SBS’s Lost for Words, produced by Endemol Shine Australia, returns for a second season October 12, tackling low adult literacy and, for the first time, numeracy levels.

ABS data suggests 43 per cent of Australia’s adult population, or seven million struggle with everyday literacy, like reading a text message, navigating public transport and reading a letter. Around 9 million adult Australians, or 53 per cent, are also challenged by numeracy; unable to read a timetable, count change or follow a recipe.

Literacy advocate Jay Laga’aia returns to host and narrate the three-part documentary series, which brings together nine Australians hoping to overcome their struggle to read, write and do basic sums and undergo a journey of self-discovery.

Once again led by president of the Australian Council for Adult Literacy Jo Medlin and adult literacy teacher Adam Nobilia, the adult learners go back to the classroom to take part in nine weeks of intensive tailored classes as well as demanding real-world challenges that will put their newfound reading, writing and numeracy skills to the test and to break down the social stigma that surrounds adult literacy problems.

Tony De La Peña is the executive producer, director Adam Kotch and finale director Nick Davies.

Lost for Words premieres on SBS October 12, 7.30pm.