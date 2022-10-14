CinefestOZ Broome has released its inaugural program, with Ivan Sen’s Loveland, First Nations anthology feature We Are Still Here, and Jub Clerc’s Sweet As leading the line-up.

Taking place from November 3-6, the Indigenous-focused Film Festival was announced earlier this year after CinefestOZ and presenting partner Goolarri Media were named joint recipients of a $100,000 Arts Impact WA Grant.

The three new releases will be screened at Sun Pictures – the world’s oldest outdoor picture theatre – with the event also incorporating a short film program and two In Conversation dining sessions, including one with Clerc, as well as free industry, school, and community workshops and screenings.

CinefestOZ Chair Margaret Buswell said the program was curated to share and develop First Nations stories and talent.

“We’re thrilled that Broome (Rubibi in the local Yawuru language) – in the stunning Kimberley region of Western Australia – is the hub for our First Nation’s Film Festival,” she said.

“The town is not only rich with Indigenous creative talent and cultural history – it also has a flourishing film scene that has produced screen successes such as Bran Nue Dae, Mad Bastards, and the second season of Mystery Road.”

Goolarri Media CEO and Indigenous film producer Jodie Bell expected the festival to help “raise the local, national and international profile of Indigenous creatives and stories, as well as Broome’s filmmaking landscape”.

“Festival goers will be able to enjoy new First Nations films that are yet to be released theatrically under the stars at Sun Pictures, meet and talk with filmmakers and talent such as Jub Clerc while enjoying local Broome produce and hospitality.”

Find out more information about the program, as well as how to purchase tickets here.