The first episode of New Canvas’ virtual reality series Lustration, written and created by Ryan Griffen, is now available on Meta Quest’s Oculus TV following its world premiere at SXSW.

The four-part fantasy noir follows a group of characters whose stories are mysteriously intertwined in both the real world and the afterlife. As the characters’ stories unfold and intersect, it is revealed the lengths some will go to in the name of love, while uncovering a conspiracy so vast it has impacted every facet of existence.

Each episode is told from a different character’s perspective and can be experienced from different vantage points, allowing the audience to build their own picture of the characters, the world and ultimately the story.

Among the voice over artists are Kevin Conroy, the voice for the US’ Batman: The Animated Series for the last 23 years; Grey Griffin (Lego DC Super Heroes, Batman: Arkham; Scooby-Doo); Dante Basco who played the cult hero ‘Rufio’ in Hook, and Tamlyn Tomita who is best known for playing the role of ‘Kumiko’ in The Karate Kid II and more recently in the spin-off Netflix series Cobra Kai. Shakira Clanton, Kelton Pell and Hunter-Page Lochard are also among the cast.

Lustration VR is created, written and directed by Griffen, while Taryne Laffar and Carolina Sorensen produced. Nathan Anderson is the executive producer with Griffen, Wolfgang Bylsma and Conroy.