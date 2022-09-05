Amazon Prime Video’s Luxe Listings Sydney returns for season 3 with more rivalry, higher stakes and multi-million-dollar deals.

The six-part reality series follows elite real estate agents agents Gavin Rubinstein, D’Leanne Lewis, Simon Cohen and Monika Tu.

This season, the property market in Sydney gets even tighter with competitive auctions leaving the agents duelling for the most coveted properties. Gavin and Simon will be vying for the chance to find Delta Goodrem the perfect property. Risking their reputations and pulling off unbelievable deals, the four elite real estate specialists showcase Sydney’s most spectacular and elite properties.

Luxe Listings Sydney is executive produced by Eureka Productions’ Chris Culvenor, Paul Franklin, Rikkie Proost, Evan Wilkes, Jake Hargreaves and Anastassia Gerakas, along with series creators and executive producers Benjamin Scott and James Kennedy through Kentel.

Luxe Listings Sydney season 3 premieres exclusively on Prime Video from September 30.