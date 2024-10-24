‘Madam’, ‘The Floor’, BBC FAST Channels coming to 9Network next year

9Network will welcome New Zealand drama Madam, starring Rachel Griffiths, along with unscripted formats from the Netherlands, US, and UK in 2025 as it seeks to maintain momentum following this year’s Paris Olympics.

The Golden Nymph-winning series was one of four new titles announced at today’s upfronts alongside Eureka Productions and Talpa Studios’ trivia showdown The Floor, Warner Bros. International Television Production Australia’s The Golden Bachelor, and Spark Media Partners’ Château DIY Australia.

Produced by Tavake and XYZ Films for Warner Bros. Discovery ANZ and Fifth Season, Madam follows McKenzie ‘Mack’ Leigh (Griffiths), who starts the brothel when faced with a philandering husband and a mountain of debt. The cast includes Rima Te Wiata, Danielle Cormack, Robbie Magasiva, Martin Henderson, and newcomer Ariāna Osborne.

Madam is based on the unpublished memoir of Antonia Murphy, an American woman who, after being inspired by New Zealand’s decriminalisation of sex work, founded an escort agency built on a philosophy of protecting women’s legal rights, emotional wellbeing, and financial independence.

The series, which premiered on New Zealand’s ThreeNow in July, was the only new scripted title to be announced by the network, with still no word on Easy Tiger and Anton’s crime drama Blood On The Tracks – the Platform Killer, announced as part of last year’s upfronts. TV Tonight reported earlier this year that the Melbourne production of the series had been delayed, allowing the producers to pursue other work.

In the meantime, the free-to-air network will look to tried and tested formats to lead next year’s slate, including The Floor, a trivia showdown that has been sold to 20 countries (Variety) since launching in the Netherlands last year.

‘The Golden Bachelor’ host Samantha Armytage.

Hosted by Rodger Corser, the Australian version will feature 81 Aussies who will face off for a grand prize of $200,000, with each player beginning with one tile on the floor, representing their subject of expertise. Their aim is to challenge and win their neighbours’ tiles and steal their area of The Floor.

Coming in from the US is The Golden Bachelor, to be hosted by Samantha Armytage, in which one charming Golden Bachelor embarks on a heartfelt journey to find a soulmate. It comes after Channel 10 confirmed earlier this year it was scrapping the format following its 11th season.

Rounding out the new titles is Château DIY Australia, a five-part series produced in association with Cineflex that features a selection of Aussie château shoppers and owners as they uncover secrets, pick up bargains, and discover unpolished gems. The series is from the creators of Escape to the Château, which premiered on the UK’s Channel 4 in 2016.

Returning to the 9Network in 2025 is Married at First Sight (12th season), The Block (21st season), Travel Guides (8th season), LEGO® Masters Australia (7th season), The Hundred with Andy Lee (8th season), Parental Guidance (3rd season), Big Miracles, Taronga: Who’s Who In The Zoo, Tipping Point Australia, Emergency, Paramedics, and Space Invaders.

As part of a new deal between 9network and BBC Studios, 9Now will house more than 300 titles across six on-demand dedicated channels – BBC Comedy, BBC Food, BBC Home & Garden, BBC Earth, Top Gear, and Antiques Roadshow UK.

‘Château DIY Australia’

9Now and Programming director Hamish Turner said the deal marked “another great step” in the network’s partnership with BBC Studios.

“We’re excited to announce the arrival of six new channels on 9Now, showcasing iconic titles like Top Gear and Antiques Roadshow alongside four genre-themed channels including BBC comedies,” he said.

“By combining Nine’s market-leading platform with BBC Studios world-class content, we’re delivering even more of what our audiences love, whenever they want it.”

Today’s upfronts come after a year of varying fortunes for the network, whose coverage of the Paris 2024 Olympic and Paralympic Games achieved a National Total TV Reach of 20.168 Million People.

However, it has since been forced to navigate the departure of the man who helped the secure the rights, CEO Mike Sneesby, with the company’s chief finance and strategy officer, Matt Stanton, taking over the top job in an interim capacity from this month.

Last week, external consulting firm Intersection, published a review of the company’s workplace culture, making 22 recommendations and noting “concerning levels of inappropriate workplace behaviours”. According to reports, Nine has since launched multiple investigations into complaints from staff in its news and current affairs division.