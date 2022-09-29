In Magda’s Big National Health Check, Magda Szubanski takes a deep dive into the state of our health while reflecting on her own.

Over three episodes, Szubanski embarks on an immersive and personal journey to discover what health looks like in Australia today, seeking answers about how we can improve our chances of a healthy life in the lucky country.

In her search, she meets everyday Australians and experts who offer real hope for us all to take action.

Szubanski identifies the biggest risks to our health – and immerses herself in finding the solutions we need. She reveals how we can work as a community towards better health – and challenges government to be part of the solution

Magda’s Big National Health Check is a Southern Pictures production for ABC, with support from Vicscreen.

Mish Armstrong is series producer while Laurie Critchley serves as executive producer. The pair worked alongside ABC factual manager Julie Hanna and acting head of factual and culture Richard Huddleston.

Magda’s Big National Health Check premieres Tuesday, November 1 at 8.30pm on ABC TV and ABC iview.