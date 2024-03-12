Magpie Pictures’ ‘Swift Street’ selected for Canneseries

Magpie Pictures’ crime drama Swift Street will have its world premiere in competition at next month’s Canneseries as one of eight global entries in the short-form category.

Created by Tig Terera, the 8 x 30-minute series stars Cliff Curtis as jaded old-school hustler Robert and Tanzyn Crawford as his 21-year-old daughter Elsie, who must team up with her dad to get him out of debt and save him from a merciless crime boss who wants her money urgently. The cast also includes Keiynan Lonsdale, Bernie Van Tiel, Alfred Chuol, and Eliza Matengu.

Terera wrote the episodes alongside Sam Carroll, Briar Grace-Smith, and Nicole Reddy, and directed with Nicholas Verso.

The series, which will premiere on SBS this year, was filmed in Melbourne last year with major production investment from Screen Australia with support from VicScreen. Fifth Season is handling global distribution.

Producers Lois Randall and Ivy Mak said the “cool, creative, and joyful” festival was “perfectly aligned” with the energy and heart of Swift Street, which is the only Australian production to be an official in-competition selection.

“Canneseries celebrates series from all over the world in the city of Cannes and its magical Palais des Festivals,” they said.

“We look forward to celebrating on the famous Canneseries pink carpet!”

Terera described the selection as “a dream come true”.

“Thank you so much to Magpie Pictures, SBS, Screen Australia, Fifth Season, VicScreen, Screen NSW, and to Canneseries for selecting Swift Street for competition” he said.

“A heartfelt ‘woo hoo’ and endless thanks to everyone involved. Together we’ve turned a dream into a reality.”

SBS head of scripted Julie Eckersley said she was pleased to see another SBS series receive recognition on the world stage, following the selection of Digital Original Appetite in last year’s Canneseries.

“Swift Street is a series that stands out in a crowd,” she said.

“We are thrilled that it will be showcased at Canneseries and can’t wait to share it with audiences here in Australia very soon. We’re proud that SBS continues to lead the charge in amplifying the voices of new creative talent that resonate locally and globally.”

Canneseries will be held from April 5 – 10.