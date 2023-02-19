A crime drama about “innate hustle and punkness” will begin production for SBS in Melbourne later this year.

Produced by Magpie Pictures, Swift Street follows 21-year-old Elsie, who must team up with her jaded old-school hustler father, Robert, to get him out of debt and save him from a merciless crime boss who wants her money urgently.

The pair embark on a series of hectic scrapes and near misses as Elsie commits to help Robert hustle for the money. But with an unhinged gang of debt collectors on the trail, the duo must carry out a series of increasingly serious crimes against a ticking clock while fumbling through their dysfunctional relationship.

Swift Street is written and created by emerging writer/director Tig Terera and produced by Lois Randall and Ivy Mak. The eight-part series has major production investment from Screen Australia with support from VicScreen. Cast announcements will be made in the coming months.

Global film and television studio Fifth Season is handling global distribution.

Terera, whose previous work includes the Berlin-selected short Tinashé, said it was “truly exciting to have the opportunity to tell a heartfelt and unapologetic black and brown story”.

“Inspired by my sister and the Melbourne community I have grown up with, Swift Street is about embracing our innate hustle and punkness,” he said.

“Thanks so much to Magpie Pictures for supporting me from the start and to SBS for giving us a platform to be bold and fresh.”

Randall and Mak paid tribute to Terera for creating an authentic world.

“At heart, it’s a story about survival, reconciliation, and hope,” they said.

“Magpie Pictures is excited to be taking this creative journey with Tig, and so thrilled to have the support of SBS and our other partners to bring Swift Street to life.

SBS head of scripted Julie Eckersley described Swift Street as a “fresh take on the crime drama”.

“[The series] is authored, fun, and has amazing energy; think Shameless meets Run Lola Run with the heart of Reservation Dogs,” she said.

“Launching this series continues our agenda at SBS Scripted to take exciting creative risks, back new voices, and make dramas not seen anywhere else on Australian TV.

“We’re really thrilled to be launching superstar creator Tig Terera with his first television series as well as working with the wonderful team at Magpie Pictures.”