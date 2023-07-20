Major studios, indie distributors to showcase slates at AIMC, presentations from Google, IMAX

Each of the five major studios – Paramount, Sony, Disney, Universal and Warner Bros. – as well as Roadshow Films and the Australian Independent Distributors Association will each present their upcoming slates at the Australian International Movie Convention (AIMC) in October.

Google will also deliver a session focusing on changing consumer behaviours and the evolution in marketing strategies needed to maximise box office in a post-COVID world, and there will be keynotes from IMAX and The Vista Group.

This year will mark the first time AIMC, hosted by the National Association of Cinema Operators (NACO), will be held at full scale since 2019, returning to its traditional home on the Gold Coast. Tickets go on sale today, with the full program to be announced in August.

The convention also announced today it has inked a long-term partnership with Asahi Lifestyle Beverages who will showcase their suite of brands, including the Pepsi range, Schweppes, Solo and Red Bull, as well as host the Asahi Lifestyle Beverages Golf Day for convention delegates.

As IF has reported, there will also be events to celebrate the centenaries of Disney and WB.

“We are delighted to be back at The Star Gold Coast, and have been inundated with interest from industry partners looking to celebrate the local cinema industry. The convention program is looking exceptional, boosted by feedback from an industry-based Steering Committee,” said NACO executive director Cameron Mitchell.

Producer and distributor Sue Maslin of Film Art Media encouraged producers to also attended the event alongside exhibitors, distributors and cinema technology and equipment suppliers.

“The AIMC is one of the most valuable industry events I have attended over the years. High level intel about audiences from the coal face – the exhibitors – has helped inform our decisions about film development and connecting with audiences, something Film Art Media has built its business around. Distributor pitches are a ‘must see’ for any producer,” she said.

AIMC will run October 31 – November 2.