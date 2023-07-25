Marta Dusseldorp, Martin McGrath to mentor emerging Tassie filmmakers

The Very Short Film Festival has launched the Tasmanian Mentoring Program, selecting five emerging filmmakers to work with established industry mentors for a six month period.

During this time, the mentees will receive invaluable support, engage in collaborative idea generation, gain industry insights, and navigate creative and professional obstacles.

Mentors include producer Ben Latham-Jones; industry professional and educator David Balfour; actor and producer Marta Dusseldorp; cinematographer Martin McGrath and Rocco Fazzari, artist and animator. Each mentor has been matched to work individually with mentees Alison Stanton-Cook, Bree Sanders, Caitlin Berwick, Conor Castles Lynch and Ursula Woods.

The initiative is supported by Screen Tasmania and Artology, an independent arts non-profit

organisation.

“We are delighted to launch our inaugural mentoring program in Tasmania to support the development of local Tasmanian artists, especially amidst the thriving growth of the Tasmanian film industry,” said Artology and Very Short Film Festival general manager Terese Casu.

“Our motive is to invest in brilliant new artists, who will be the bold new game-changers of the Australian film industry. We believe that well-matched, bespoke mentoring models that sit outside of tertiary or institutional training programs, have the ability to propel new artists into the industry equipped with the skills and the conviction to make impactful films that bring positive social change.”