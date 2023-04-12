Disney+’s Matildas: The World at Our Feet goes behind the scenes as the team trains and prepares for the Women’s World Cup, while tracking the rise of women’s sport in general.

The series also highlights how the team is pioneering change off the field and covers their experiences of the Tokyo Olympics and the 2022 AFC Women’s Asian Cup.

Also to be explored is the influence of head coach Tony Gustavsson, and the connection the Matildas have with their fans.

A Barking Mad Productions and Station 10 Media production for Disney+, the series is directed by Katie Bender Wynn, with Steve Bibb and Christopher G. Cowen serving as executive producers, and David Briegel-Jones as co-executive producer. Fremantle and Boardwalk Pictures also contributed services to the production.

All six episodes of Matildas: The World at Our Feet will premiere on April 26 on Disney+.