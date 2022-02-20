Jenni Baird, Matt Nable, Silvia Colloca and Coco Jack Gilles have joined the large ensemble cast of Foxtel drama The Twelve, playing the family involved in the case.

Also added to the courtroom drama, produced by Warner Bros. International Television Production Australia (WBITPA) in association with Easy Tiger Productions, are Ben Mingay, Hamish Michael and Louisa Mignone.

Based on the Flemish series of the same name, The Twelve tells the story of 12 jurors who must decide the case of a woman accused of killing a child.

The 10-parter, now shooting in Sydney, is led by Kate Mulvany, who stars as the accused woman; Sam Neill, who will play a lawyer involved with the case, and Marta Dusseldorp, whose role is yet to be announced.

Starring as jurors are Hazem Shammas, Brooke Satchwell, Brendan Cowell, Pallavi Sharda, Ngali Shaw, Catherine Van-Davies, Bishanyia Vincent, Damien Strouthos, Nic Cassim, Daniel Mitchell, Gennie Nevinson, Toby Blome, Warren Lee and Susan Kennedy.

The Twelve is produced by Ally Henville, Ian Collie and Rob Gibson, with Michael Brooks and Hamish Lewis from WBITPA executive producing alongside Spirit Pictures’ Liz Watts, and Brian Walsh and Penny Win for Foxtel.

The set-up director is Daniel Nettheim, with scripts written by Greg Waters (script producer), Sarah Walker, Brad Winters, Anchuli Felicia King, Leah Purcell and Tommy Murphy. Casting is by Kirsty McGregor.

The Twelve is WBITPA’s second drama production, following on from Love Me for Foxtel’s Binge, which premiered Boxing Day.

Walsh, executive director of the Foxtel Group, claimed The Twelve was the largest drama production ever undertaken in Australia, with international scope, scale and ambition.

“Like Love Me before it, The Twelve takes the Foxtel Group in a new, bold direction of Australian storytelling and brings together an extraordinary and diverse ensemble of acting talent, both emerging and established names. Behind them, a stellar creative team to further enhance our ongoing commitment to delivering audiences a drama series which will have everyone talking.

“The Twelve will showcase one of the biggest ensemble casts of any series produced in Australia and we’re feeling optimistic that this compelling story will captivate audiences both here and across the globe.”

Major production investment in the series comes via Screen Australia in association with Foxtel, with further financial support from Screen NSW.