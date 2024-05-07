‘The Test’ (Season 3 Trailer)

The third installment of Prime Video’s The Test will show all the raw and emotional moments from the highly publicised 2023 English Ashes season.

The three-part documentary series follows the Australian men’s cricket team as they embark on a gruelling tour of England. They face off against cricket’s two great superpowers: India in The World Test Final, against a star-studded lineup featuring the legendary Virat Kohli; and England in the Ashes, who have redefined their game under Ben Stokes with their hyper-aggressive “BazBall” style of play.

Players such as Pat Cummins, Usman Khawaja, Nathan Lyon, and Alex Carey reflect on key moments with their families, as they navigate the dual challenges of excelling at the highest level of cricket while juggling their treasured roles as fathers, sons, and husbands.

The Test season three is produced by Amazon MGM Studios, in collaboration with Cricket Australia and Whooshka Media. The executive producers are Mish Armstrong, Adrian Brown, and Richard Ostroff, with Sheldon Wynne and Adrian Brown co-directing.

The series will be released globally on Friday, May 24.