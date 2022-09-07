Stan is again getting into the festive spirit, starting production on a new holiday-themed original film starring Matt Okine, Miranda Tapsell, and Ed Oxenbould.

Having previously brought audiences Christiaan Van Vuuren’s Adelaide-shot A Sunburnt Christmas and Christopher Weekes’ Queensland-set Christmas on the Farm, the Nine-owned streamer has taken the action to Homebush with Adele Vuko’s comedy-adventure Christmas Ransom.

Okine stars as the struggling owner of beloved toy store Harrington and Sons, who is taken for ransom when a pair of bumbling criminals hijack the store.

After a pair of shoplifting kids stumble into the heist, they are forced to team up with a heavily pregnant security officer (Tapsell) to save Christmas.

The cast also includes Genevieve Lemon, Bridie McKim, and young stars Evan Stanhope, Tahlia Sturzaker, Vivienne Awosoga, and Chai Hansen.

The film reunites A Sunburnt Christmas writing trio Elliot Vella, Gretel Vella and Timothy Walker, with Every Cloud Productions also returning via creators and executive producers Drew Grove, Fiona Eagger, Deb Cox, and Mike Jones.

Naomi Just producer on the project, which is being financed by Stan, in conjunction with Screen NSW under the Made in NSW Fund, Fulcrum Media Finance, and Every Cloud Productions.

Stan chief content officer Cailah Scobie said the streamer’s Christmas films had quickly become a beloved staple of its annual lineup.

“We are elated to again be working with the talented team at Every Cloud Productions, the brilliant writing team of Elliot Vella, Gretel Vella, and Timothy Walker, and such a fantastic cast to bring a fun and heartfelt tale to our screens this holiday season.”

Grove, CEO and executive producer at Every Cloud Productions, said Christmas Ransom would bring the same irreverent humour and warmth of A Sunburnt Christmas, with some added “wild, high-stakes action hijinks”.

“With a lot of mischief and heart, it will give everyone the chance to laugh, cry and cheer together for a film that is sure to become one of Australia’s classic Christmas tales,” he said.

Christmas Ransom will be released in the festive season.