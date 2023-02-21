There is no shortage of Australian talent getting in on the action for David Leitch’s The Fall Guy, with Ben Knight, Matuse, Adam Dunn, Zara Michaels and Ioane Sa’ula joining the Sydney-based production.

Announced last May, the feature film adaptation of Glen A. Larson’s 1980s television series about a stuntman who moonlights as a bounty hunter stars Ryan Gosling in the central role, previously played by Lee Majors.

He is supported by an international cast that includes Emily Blunt, Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Winston Duke and Hannah Waddingham, as well as Aussie Teresa Palmer.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the Universal film centres on a past-his-prime stuntman (Gosling) who finds himself back on a movie with the star (Taylor-Johnson) whom he once doubled for and who replaced him. Only, the star has gone missing.

Written by Drew Pearce, the film is being produced by Kelly McCormick and Leitch via 87North, alongside Gosling and Entertainment 360’s Guymon Casady.

Pearce will executive produce with 360’s Geoff Shaevitz, while Universal executive vice president of production Matt Reilly and director of development Tony Ducret will oversee the project.

The unveiling of local cast members comes after the production hit the headlines last month as filming forced the closure of the Harbour Bridge in both directions for seven hours.

The shoot, which is ongoing, has taken place at a studio at Wentworth Point and Disney Studios, as well as on location around Sydney.

It is being supported by a $30 million grant from the Federal Government’s Location Incentive and has also received funding via the NSW Government’s Made In NSW fund.