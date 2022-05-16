Universal Pictures is returning to Australia to film a feature adaptation of the 80s television series The Fall Guy.

After being lured to Queensland last year for Ol Parker’s rom-com Ticket to Paradise, the company will head to NSW for its upcoming action adventure, which is receiving $30 million via the Federal Government’s Location Incentive program, as well as $14.5 million in support through the NSW Government’s $175 million Made in NSW fund.

Created by Glen A. Larson, the original The Fall Guy starred Lee Majors as a Hollywood stunt man who, to make ends meet, has a side hustle as a bounty hunter. The series ran for more than 100 episodes between 1981-1986.

According to reports, Ryan Gosling is set to take on the lead role in the film version.

Minister for Communications, Urban Infrastructure, Cities and the Arts, Paul Fletcher expected the upcoming production to inject more than $244 million into the Australian economy.

“We are pleased to welcome The Fall Guy down under with $30 million in support from our highly successful Location Incentive, with the production to employ over 1,000 Australian cast and crew, and more than 3,015 Australian extras,” he said.

“Through the Morrison Government’s investment in large-budget production, we are delivering more jobs, a strong economy and a stronger future for Australians.”

Partly set in a film studio, The Fall Guy is set to showcase Sydney’s landscape and film studio facilities while providing training opportunities for the screen sector.

Universal Pictures’ president, physical production, Jeff LaPlante, filmmakers, and the Universal team were looking forward to working alongside local crews to make the project a reality.

“After a successful partnership on the studio’s production of Ticket to Paradise in Queensland, Universal is thrilled to return to Australia and base in New South Wales for the highly-anticipated film, The Fall Guy,” he said.

NSW Arts Minister Ben Franklin said New South Wales had become one of the most sought after places to film major Hollywood films.

“From its sandy coastlines to its vast outback and vibrant cities, Sydney and New South Wales has everything a filmmaker needs to transport the audience to another world,” he said.

So far, the Federal Government has committed more than $403 million under the Location Incentive to attract 33 international productions to Australia.