‘Meet the Neighbours’ (Trailer)

SBS and Blackfella Films’ three-part documentary series Meet the Neighbours follows eight households from diverse cultural backgrounds as they leave the city behind and seek to live and work in the small town of Maryborough, Victoria, for three months.

Presented by Myf Warhurst, this bold social experiment provides insight into the challenges faced by regional Australia, including a lack of affordable housing, skilled workers shortages, and under-investment in crucial services and infrastructure.

Jacob Hickey wrote the series and is also the series producer, with Darren Dale producing for Blackfella Films. Meet the Neighbours received principal production funding from SBS in association with Screen Australia and VicScreen.

The series will be available to stream free on SBS On Demand from Wednesday, November 1, while also being shown weekly on Wednesdays from 1 November at 7:30pm on SBS.