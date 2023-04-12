Former ABC director of entertainment and specialist Michael Carrington has announced a new venture with producer Angela Faria that will focus on scripted content.

SeeView Productions, a partnership between Carrington Media and Wagtail Productions, is set to launch with contemporary black comedy A Gift and A Curse.

Created by Faria and Craig Proudley, the six-part series explores various aspects of mental health, particularly through the lens of young adult experiences, with a mix of humour, drama, and relatable storylines. A program bible and pilot script for the concept are ready, with SeeView to take the project to market.

Carrington, who announced his departure from the ABC in June last year, said the business was the result of a shared passion for “delivering compelling content that resonates with broad audiences”, adding he believed the partnership would allow them to achieve the goal.

Faria, who wrote and produced 2000 documentary Sheer Will, and was also an associate producer on global indie feature Anno 2020, said A Gift and A Curse was about creating “something truly unique that will captivate audiences”.

“Working with Michael Carrington is a fantastic opportunity, and together with my co-creator Craig Proudley, we’re looking forward to bringing our combined expertise and vision to life in A Gift and A Curse.”