SPA announces Screen Forever advisory boards

Screen Producers Australia (SPA) has named domestic and international screen executives that will sit across two advisory boards for next year’s Screen Forever, taking place in March on the Gold Coast.

The program and market boards will guide the strategic direction for the 38th iteration of event, with the former to support the creation of the session lineup across March 19 – 21, while the latter will set up the co-production, distribution, and financing opportunities available through the SPA Connect Market, which will span March 26-27.

SPA CEO Matthew Deaner said both boards had been “carefully curated and encompass industry professionals with invaluable insight and experience in producing successful screen projects”.

“Delivering accessible and abundant business outcomes for our members and the wider Australian screen sector has always been the foundation of Screen Forever,” he said.

“We’re excited to welcome domestic and international screen practitioners to both advisory boards announced today. These boards will aid SPA in delivering a program and SPA Connect Market laden with unmissable networking events, business meetings, and inspiring thought leadership.”

The boards are as follows:

Program Advisory Board:

• Loani Arman – Special Broadcasting Service (SBS) commissioning editor, scripted

• Rowena Billard – Screen Queensland head of creative industry partnerships

• Gina Black – City of Gold Coast screen industry advisor

• Grainne Brunsdon – Screen Australia head of content

• Mark Coles Smith – actor/writer

• Nell Greenwood – Australian Film Television Radio School (AFTRS) CEO

• Holly Hines – Happy Accidents co-chief executive officer and founder (USA)

• Debbie Liebling – film and TV producer (USA)

• Rosie Lourde – Unless Pictures head of scripted

• Ted Miller – Creative Artists Agency (CAA) head of global TV (USA)

• Julia Redwood – Prospero Productions managing director and co-founder

• Suzanne Ryan – SLR Productions CEO

• Schuyler Weiss – Bazmark, Managing Director

Market Advisory Board:

• Mary Callery – Shinawill executive producer (IRL)

• Michael Carrington – Carrington Media executive producer and founder

• Bettina Dalton – WildBear Entertainment principal

• Jacqui Feeney – Screen Queensland, CEO

• Phil Hunt – Head Gear Films managing director (UK)

• Alison Hurbert-Burns – The Foxtel Group / BINGE executive director, BINGE and commissioning and content for The Foxtel Group

• Cymbeline Johnson – Stan head of commercial – content and business affairs

• Vicki Keogh – Warner Bros. Discovery senior director, commissioning ANZ (NZ)

• Stuart Menzies – Werner Film Productions managing director

• Agnieszka Moody – British Film Institute head of industry and international policy (UK)

• Ava Mustos – Fifth Season associate director, acquisitions (UK)

• Chris Oliver-Taylor – Australian Broadcasting Corporation (ABC), chief content officer

• Elizabeth Trotman – StudioCanal CEO