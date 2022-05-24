New Zealand creatives Mike Minogue, Naomi Ferry, and Tim Foley have come together to form Frank Management, a new creative talent agency aiming to fill gaps across the industry by offering representation across a variety of disciplines.

Collectively, the trio has experience in acting, writing, and producing, as well as representation.

Minogue plays Officer Minogue in Taika Waititi and Jemaine Clement’s TV series Wellington Paranormal and also produced the 2021 Sundance selection Coming Home In The Dark.

He said he would draw on his experiences on both sides of the camera for the new venture.

“I’ve been fortunate in my career to have had success across different areas of our industry,” he said.

“I’m looking forward to working alongside our talent to identify their goals and how we can work as a team to achieve them. It’s an opportunity and a responsibility I’m genuinely excited about .”

Like Minogue, Foley is also known for his acting work, having appeared in more than 500 episodes of New Zealand’s longest-running drama, Shortland Street, as well as a number of other local and international productions.

He said he would seek to bring a real-world perspective to his role in strategy and development.

“I’m really looking forward to the chance to uncover new talent, and also to help bring out the best in established creatives who are wanting to grow,” he said.

“New Zealand has an abundance of extraordinary talent. Our aim at Frank will be to mentor from a place of experience and represent with a practical grounding in our industry.”

Completing the leadership group for the agency is Ferry, a senior agent that spent time with some of New Zealand’s largest agencies before moving into freelance consulting.

She said Frank Management was being launched at an “incredible time for New Zealand creatives”.

“Our relatively small country has always punched above its weight, but there are particular opportunities both here and abroad that Frank can help to harness,” she said.

Frank Management is open to representing clients across all disciplines, including acting, writing, comedy, and filmmaking.