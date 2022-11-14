Doc Society global director of Good Pitch Malinda Wink is set to join Minderoo Pictures as executive director.

Wink will work with executive producer Richard Harris and development producer Cody Greenwood to expand Minderoo Pictures’ slate and forge new creative partnerships.

Wink has been executive producer of 2040, Adam Goodes: The Final Quarter, and Big Deal: Is Our Democracy for Sale?. She joined Doc Society in 2019, launching its Australian programs such as the ABC and Doc Society Climate and Environment Shorts initiative.

Previously, Wink served as the executive director of Good Pitch Australia, whose films include That Sugar Film, Gaby Baby, Blue, Frackman, and In My Blood it Runs. Wink was also executive director of Ian Darling’s Shark Island Institute.

“Malinda Wink has transformed the social impact documentary landscape in Australia, showing that documentaries can raise our consciousness and change the way we live,” says Minderoo Foundation director of arts and culture Ella McNeill.

“I’ve been deeply moved and inspired by many of the documentaries Malinda’s been involved with, and I can’t wait to see the impactful, creative, and changemaking projects she helps bring to life for Minderoo Pictures.”

Minderoo Pictures, part of Andrew and Nicola Forrest’s Minderoo Foundation, was launched last year with an initial funding commitment of $10 million. Driven by social impact, the film division aims to address the global challenges championed by the broader Perth-based philanthropic organisation.

Wink’s appointment comes as Minderoo Pictures prepares for the theatrical release of Robert Connolly’s Blueback; Minderoo Foundation is the film’s education partner in Australia.

“Minderoo Pictures leverages the extraordinary track record of the Minderoo Foundation in tackling some of the world’s most urgent challenges, from climate change and modern slavery to early childhood development,” Wink says.

“Great storytelling has the power to illuminate issues that need our urgent attention and imagine a just future, I am very excited to work with Minderoo Pictures, building on the work of Richard and Cody to champion projects from diverse perspectives, and amplifying stories that challenge the status quo, inspire real action, and shape our world”

Upcoming projects for Minderoo Pictures include a feature film collaboration between Academy Award winner Louie Psihoyos (The Cove, The Game Changers) and Josh Murphy (Artifishal), Honey Ant Dreamers directed by Emily-Anyupa Butcher and Michael Cordell (Year of the Dogs) and First Born, produced by Workshop TV.