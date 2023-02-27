Screenworks’ Regional to Global Screen Forum is set to go behind the scenes of Stan’s Black Snow, while executives from Netflix, Stan and SBS will share what they’re looking to be pitched.

More speakers were announced for the conference today, to be held at Lennox Head Culture Centre March 30-April 1 as well as online.

Speaking in the Black Snow session are creator Lucas Taylor, executive producer Rosemary Blight, producer Kaylene Butler, actor Talijah Blackman-Corowa and actor and co-composer Ziggy Ramo.

In a practical session hosted by publicist Tracey Mair, Que Minh Luu from Netflix, Katherine Brown from Stan and Loani Arman from SBS – with the promise of more broadcasters and streamers to be added – will share what they want to be pitched and how creatives best approach them.

Other sessions announced today include Regional Goes Online, which will explore how regional creators best harness social media to reach their audiences. Speakers include Screen Australia investment and development manager Alyce Adams and online content creators Jahvis Loveday and Ella Watkins (with more to be announced).

Screen Australia’s development team will host host a series of round tables, while Ben Steel from Screen Well and Jonathon Dutton from Venn will lead session called Mental Health Matters, sharing screen-based research, short clips and screen workplace scenarios.

Screenworks has also engaged Monica Davidson from Creative Plus Business to host an ‘ice breaker’ session that will take participants through advice and activities in preparation for networking opportunities on offer throughout the program.

“We are delighted to be bringing a broad range of the team involved in the production of Black Snow to our Regional to Global Screen Forum. This will give attendees insight to many of the elements that were involved in developing, funding and producing this successful series,” said Screenworks CEO Lisa O’Meara.

“Screenworks Regional to Global Screen Forum provides fabulous opportunities for attendees to make connections with key industry decision makers, find collaborators, pitch projects and to learn from and be inspired by industry peers. I am excited about the opportunities this year’s program can generate for attendees.”

Earlier this year, Screenworks announced other case studies for the event, including feature film The Drovers Wife The Legend of Molly Johnson, upcoming ABC series First Weapons, and SBS Digital Original Latecomers, as well as other sessions on cultural safety, cross-cultural collaboration and accessibility and ableism.

Tickets are on sale now, with interactive sessions for online attendees.