‘Mortal Kombat 2’ heads to Queensland

While the first instalment called Adelaide home, Mortal Kombat 2 is set to shoot on the Gold Coast at Village Roadshow Studios.

Australian creatives, director Simon McQuoid and producer James Wan, are once again at the helm of the New Line Cinema and Warner Bros. Pictures film, which will claim the Producer Offset.

The sequel is written by Jeremy Slater, with Wan and Michael Clear producing for Atomic Monster and Todd Garner for Broken Road Productions. McQuoid and E. Bennett Walsh also produce.

The second instalment will continue the story of a group of ragtag fighters, versed in the ways of martial arts, who defend the Earthrealm against the Outworld.

Production is expected to start next month. The Hollywood Reporter has announced that Tati Gabrielle, star of Netflix’s You, is in final negotiations to join the cast as Jade. New Zealand actor Karl Urban is confirmed to play Johnny Cage, while Aussies from the first instalment, Jessica McNamee and Josh Lawson, are expected to return.

Mortal Kombat 2 was lured to Queensland via the state’s Screen Queensland’s Production Attraction Strategy, and is expected to spend $68 million and create 560 jobs.

“My government’s support for the state’s screen industry continues to pay dividends, with Mortal Kombat 2 the latest in a long line of high-profile films to be made here,” said Queensland Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk.

“Queensland has firmly established itself as a leading global production hub, suited to all productions from Hollywood blockbusters right through to homegrown stories.”

Wan said he was proud to be able to bring Mortal Kombat 2 back to Australia.

“Filming the first film in Australia was such a great experience, I’m thrilled that with the help of Screen Australia and Screen Queensland, we can show off the majestic locations of Queensland and work with the top-notch artistic talent based there,” he said.

The original film, released in 2021, took $9.3 million at the box office in Australia and $US84.4 million worldwide.