‘Muster Dogs’ (Season 2 Trailer)

In the second season of Ambience Entertainment’s Muster Dogs, five Australian Border Collie pups, bred from the same litter by champion dog educator Mick Hudson, are sent to five graziers around Australia who will each try to get their pup trained in just 12 months.

Of those vying for the Champion Muster Dog title, Cilla lives near Gympie in Queensland and has her hands full with three kids under the age of five; Steve lives in Winton, Queensland, and is one of the most well-known competitors on the dog trial circuit; Zoe is a contract weaner tailer in the Northern Territory; Lily in Wilcannia has been training dogs since she was seven and runs a property with her mum; and seventh-generation farmer Russ lives in Tasmania with his young family.

Narrated by Lisa Miller, Muster Dogs is directed by Sally Browning, while Monica O’Brien is series director and also produces with Michael Boughen, while John Unwin is co-producer. Rachel Robinson executive produces for the ABC, working with commissioning editor Jo Chichester and ABC head of factual Susie Jones.

ABC Commercial is handling international distribution for the series, which received production investment from Screen Queensland.

Muster Dogs season two will premiere Sunday, January 14 at 7.30pm on ABC TV, with all episodes available to binge on ABC iview.