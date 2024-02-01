‘My First Time’ (Trailer)

VA Media series My First Time, a look at the ‘first’ experiences of Australia’s LGBTQIA+ community, will premiere on the We Are Pride YouTube channel February 17.

The 10-episode series includes interviews with RuPaul’s Drag Race Down Under star Kween Kong; comedian, writer and content creator Aurelia St Clair; playwright Wesley Enoch AM; trans elder and advocate Katherine Wolfgramme, the first transgender woman to legally obtain a female name in Fiji; DQ, ’78er and writer of Shift, said to be the first lesbian play in Australia; non-binary Turkish-Australian model and TikTok creator; Seren Bakir, comedian Rosie Delaney; the self-described Gaysain Empress of Sydney, Dyan Tai; bisexual advocate, writer and researcher or the bi+community and for people living with HIV, Steven Spencer, and queer non-binary Lebanese-Australian writer and editor Adrian Mouhajer.

Created in VA Media’s Sydney studio, My First Time will roll-out across 10 x 20-minute uniquely themed episodes on YouTube, followed by Instagram and TikTok.

My First Time marks the first Australian-made original series for VA Media’s ‘We Are Pride’ YouTube channel, which boasts over 400,000 subscribers and 45 million views across its catalogue of LGBTQIA+ documentary, reality, drama and movie content.

The series is executive produced by Hannah Barnes and produced by Carolyn Cage.