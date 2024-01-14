Nakul Legha to move from Netflix to SBS

SBS has hired Nakul Legha as a commissioning editor in its scripted team.

Legha was most recently a creative executive at Netflix ANZ for three years, working across content acquisitions and originals. He marks the third Netflix executive to depart the streamer for a role at a public broadcaster in the past seven months, with former head of physical production Chris Oliver-Taylor and creative executive Susie Jones both now with the ABC, as chief content officer and head of factual, respectively.

While at Netflix, Legha was involved in development and commissioning, overseeing projects such as Boy Swallows Universe, Wellmania, and ONEFOUR: Against All Odds. He also led local film and TV licensing and co-productions, including co-commissioning the upcoming children’s animated series Eddie’s Lil’ Homies with NITV.

Prior to his role at Netflix, Legha worked in business and legal affairs at the ABC.

At SBS, he will play a leading role in the development and production of the broadcaster’s original scripted drama, including both key flagship commissioned series and the Digital Originals initiative with Screen Australia.

SBS head of scripted Julie Eckersley praised Legha’s enthusiasm for Australian storytelling, for supporting and elevating voices that reflect the diversity of contemporary Australia, and sharing these stories with a global audience.

“We’re delighted to have to have him join the team at an exciting time for SBS as we continue to push boundaries in creating distinct, exciting and entertaining television,” she said.



Born in Rajasthan, India, Legha spent his formative years in Bhutan before moving to Australia, and he speaks fluent Hindi.

On his appointment, he added: “As a migrant kid, who didn’t speak any English and grew up in Western Sydney, watching and listening to SBS helped me understand my new home and find belonging here.



“Years later, I’m so proud to be joining SBS and its award-winning scripted team. I look forward to the privilege of working with Australia’s best creatives in making bold, distinctive Australian stories that continue to define what it means to be Australian and resonate with audiences at home and across the world.”

Legha starts at SBS today.