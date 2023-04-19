Head of programming for both the Gold Coast Film Festival and Brisbane International Film Festival, Sasha Close, has been appointed president of the Natalie Miller Fellowship (NMF).

The NMF has also announced it will expand on its annual $20,000 grant to also offer five NMF Catalyst Grants of $5,000 each to assist female and female-identifying members of the industry to take the next step in their leadership ambitions.

Close, whose background spans both distribution and exhibition, knows well the impact of the fellowship, having been a recipient herself back in 2016.

Prior to taking on her role with the Gold Coast and Brisbane festivals, Close worked at Wallis Cinemas for 16 years. Across her career, she has also worked with Village Cinemas and United International Pictures, and served on the board of Independent Cinemas Australia and Screen Australia’s Gender Matters Taskforce.

“It is an honour and privilege to be appointed President of the Natalie Miller Fellowship. Natalie was a significant and important mentor in my early career and, being the recipient of the Fellowship in 2016, was instrumental to my career, leadership and professional development. I am delighted to be working with the amazingly talented and experienced committee on the next chapter of championing female and female-identifying leadership in the Australian screen industry,” said Close.

“Achieving gender equity and greater inclusion has never been more crucial to the success of the Australian screen industry which is why the NMF is committed to providing increased opportunities for women to invest in their leadership development and potential.”

Close takes over as president from Rachel Okine, also a former recipient of the fellowship.

Applications for the NMF Catalyst Grants open tomorrow at 9am to those with at least three years professional experience, and close May 26. Applicants will be notified June 23.

