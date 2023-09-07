‘NCIS: Sydney’ (Trailer)

Olivia Swann and Todd Lasance play the leaders of an eclectic team of US NCIS agents and the Australian Federal Police (AFP) in NCIS: Sydney.

Swann takes on the role of NCIS Special Agent Michelle Mackey in the series, while Lasance is her 2IC AFP counterpart, Sergeant Jim “JD” Dempsey.

They are joined by Sean Sagar as NCIS Special Agent, DeShawn Jackson; Tuuli Narkle as AFP Liaison Officer, Constable Evie Cooper; Mavournee Hazel as AFP forensic scientist, Bluebird ‘Blue’ Gleeson, and William McInnes as AFP forensic pathologist, Dr Roy Penrose.

The episodes will follow the multi-national taskforce as they strive to keep naval crimes in check, in the most contested patch of ocean on the planet.

Produced by Endemol Shine Australia for CBS Studios and Paramount ANZ, NCIS: Sydney was created by Morgan O’Neill, who also executive produces with Sara Richardson and Sue Seeary. Michele Bennett is producer for the series alongside co-producer/line producer Fiona McConaghy.

Andrew Anastasios, Tamara Asmar, Michael Miller, James Cripps, Clare Sladden, and Kim Ho worked in the writers’ room alongside O’Neill, while the series was directed by Shawn Seet, David Caesar, Kriv Stenders, and Catherine Millar.

The creative team also included production designer Tim Ferrier, DOPs Geoffrey Hall and Carolyn Constantine, costume designer Edie Kurzer, make up and hair designer Holly Anderson, and NCIS consultants, Andrew Bartels and Al Burghard

All episodes of NCIS: Sydney will be available to stream on Paramount+ from Friday, November 10.