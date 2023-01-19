Ahead of its Sundance world premiere today, Netflix has announced it has acquired the worldwide rights to Daina Reid’s Run Rabbit Run.

The Los Angeles-based XYZ Films, executive producer, financier and sales agent, brokered the deal.

Written by novelist Hannah Kent, the horror/thriller stars Sarah Snook as a fertility doctor whose grasp on the cycle of life is put to the test when her young daughter Mia, played by newcomer Lily LaTorre, begins to exhibit increasingly strange behaviour.

The cast also includes Damon Herriman, Greta Scacchi, Trevor Jamieson, Neil Melville, Naomi Rukavina, Georgina Naidu, Genevieve Morris, Katherine Slattery, and another newcomer, Sunny Whelen.

The idea for the script was developed with Carver Films, with Anna McLeish and Sarah Shaw producing.

Executive producers include Nate Bolotin, Maxime Cottray, Nick Spicer and Aram Tertzakian of XYZ Films, Deanne Weir and Olivia Humphrey from the Storyd Group, Jack Christian, D.J. McPherson, Reid, Snook, Jake Carter and Katie Anderson.

Bonnie Elliott, with whom Reid worked on Hunters and Shining Girls, is the cinematographer, with production design by Vanessa Cerne, costume design by Marion Boyce and make up and hair design by Angela Conte. The editor is Sean Lahiff, and casting director is Allison Meadows, Mullinars Casting.

“We’re super stoked to know that millions of people around the world will get to see Run Rabbit Run on Netflix, following its premiere in the snow at Sundance,” McLeish tells IF.

Netflix intends to release the film later this year. The global deal excludes Benelux, Portugal, Eastern Europe, Middle East, Latin America, Hong Kong, India, Indonesia, Philippines, Nordics and Taiwan.

Other Australian films screening in Sundance include Danny and Michael Philippou’s Talk to Me, Noora Niasari’s Shayda and Robert Connolly’s Blueback. The festival runs until Sunday January 29.