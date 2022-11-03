Keir Winesmith will join the National Film and Sound Archive (NFSA) as its chief digital officer in mid-January.

Winesmith’s role will include leading the delivery of NFSA’s strategic digital roadmap, which will focus on developing new products and services to enhance discoverability and shareability of the national audio-visual collection for the public.

Winesmith will also head up the NFSA’s information and communication technology activity across data management, storage, cyber security, business systems, infrastructure, and connectivity.

Other priorities for the executive will be furthering the development of the institution’s digital preservation capability, particularly as it engages with the challenges of collecting complex digital objects, including interactive media and video games.

Winesmith said the NFSA was “uniquely positioned” to thrive in the digital age.

“I’m thrilled to be joining the team during this transformational period, to help engage the whole nation through the NFSA’s rich collection,” he said.

Winesmith join the NFSA from the National Gallery of Australia, where he is currently the Tim Fairfax head of digital.

His prior roles include chief technology officer at Old Ways, New, and director of digital experiences/head of web and digital at the San Francisco Museum of Modern Art.

NSFA CEO Patrick McIntyre said he was excited to have Winesmith join the team.

“Keir has unrivalled experience in the intersection of the arts and technology,” he said.