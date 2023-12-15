‘Oppenheimer’, ‘Succession’ lead AACTA International Award nominations

Oppenheimer leads the film race for February’s AACTA International Awards, while Succession has earned the most nominations in television.

Naturally, Australian faces feature heavily among the nominees, including acting nominations for Margot Robbie for Barbie, Cate Blanchett for The New Boy, Jacob Elordi for Saltburn, Sarah Snook for Succession and Elizabeth Debicki for The Crown, and a Best Screenplay nod for Tony McNamara for Poor Things.

Next year, for the first time, AACTA will hold its International Awards during the main ceremony on February 10, to be held at the Home of the Arts (HOTA) on the Gold Coast. In previous years, the awards have been held in LA, or more recently, online, due to COVID.

The awards are determined by the AACTA International Chapter, made up of 190 Australian screen professionals with international credentials, many of whom are members of AMPAS and BAFTA.

In film, Oppenheimer collected six nominations, while Barbie and Killers of the Flower Moon each picked up six, and will compete for Best Film with American Fiction, which has four nominations, and Poor Things. Maestro also has four nominations, across the acting, direction and screenplay categories.

Succession was recognised five times in the small screen categories, while fellow HBO series The Last of Us picked up three nominations. Beef, The Crown, and Yellowjackets round out the nominees for Best Drama Series.

Only Murders in the Building, Sex Education, Ted Lasso, The Bear, and The Marvellous Mrs. Maisel are the nominated for the Best Comedy Series award.

AACTA CEO Damian Trewhella said: “The 13th AACTA International Awards nominations reflect the pinnacle of global film and television excellence, celebrating the incredible achievements and exceptional talent that have captivated audiences worldwide. We look forward to further honouring these nominees at our ceremony on the Gold Coast, Australia as we celebrate the best in entertainment on a global stage.”

Round Two voting is currently open and will close at 12pm December 21 AEDT/ 5pm Wednesday 20 December PT.

The full list of nominees:

FILM

Best Film

American Fiction

Barbie

Killers of the Flower Moon

Oppenheimer

Poor Things

Best Lead Actor

Bradley Cooper – Maestro

Leonardo DiCaprio – Killers of the Flower Moon

Cillian Murphy – Oppenheimer

Andrew Scott – All of Us Strangers

Jeffrey Wright – American Fiction

Best Lead Actress

Cate Blanchett – The New Boy

Lily Gladstone – Killers of the Flower Moon

Carey Mulligan – Maestro

Margot Robbie – Barbie

Emma Stone – Poor Things

Best Supporting Actor

Matt Damon – Oppenheimer

Robert De Niro – Killers of the Flower Moon

Robert Downey Jr. – Oppenheimer

Jacob Elordi – Saltburn

Ryan Gosling – Barbie

Best Supporting Actress

Penélope Cruz – Ferrari

Vanessa Kirby – Napoleon

Julianne Moore – May December

Rosamund Pike – Saltburn

Da’Vine Joy Randolph – The Holdovers

Best Direction in Film

Barbie – Greta Gerwig

Killers of the Flower Moon – Martin Scorsese

Maestro – Bradley Cooper

Oppenheimer – Christopher Nolan

Poor Things – Yorgos Lanthimos

Best Screenplay in Film

American Fiction — Cord Jefferson

Barbie — Greta Gerwig and Noah Baumbach

Maestro — Bradley Cooper and Josh Singer

Oppenheimer — Christopher Nolan

Poor Things — Tony McNamara

TELEVISION

Best Drama Series

Beef

Succession

The Crown

The Last of Us

Yellowjackets

Best Comedy Series

Only Murders in the Building

Sex Education

Ted Lasso

The Bear

The Marvellous Mrs. Maisel

Best Actor in a Series

Kieran Culkin – Succession

Matthew Macfadyen – Succession

Pedro Pascal – The Last of Us

Jeremy Strong – Succession

Jeremy Allen White – The Bear

Best Actress in a Series