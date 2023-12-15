‘Oppenheimer’, ‘Succession’ lead AACTA International Award nominations

Oppenheimer leads the film race for February’s AACTA International Awards, while Succession has earned the most nominations in television.
Naturally, Australian faces feature heavily among the nominees, including acting nominations for Margot Robbie for Barbie, Cate Blanchett for The New Boy, Jacob Elordi for Saltburn, Sarah Snook for Succession and Elizabeth Debicki for The Crown, and a Best Screenplay nod for Tony McNamara for Poor Things.
Next year, for the first time, AACTA will hold its International Awards during the main ceremony on February 10, to be held at the Home of the Arts (HOTA) on the Gold Coast. In previous years, the awards have been held in LA, or more recently, online, due to COVID.
The awards are determined by the AACTA International Chapter, made up of 190 Australian screen professionals with international credentials, many of whom are members of AMPAS and BAFTA.
In film, Oppenheimer collected six nominations, while Barbie and Killers of the Flower Moon each picked up six, and will compete for Best Film with American Fiction, which has four nominations, and Poor Things. Maestro also has four nominations, across the acting, direction and screenplay categories.
Succession was recognised five times in the small screen categories, while fellow HBO series The Last of Us picked up three nominations. Beef, The Crown, and Yellowjackets round out the nominees for Best Drama Series.
Only Murders in the Building, Sex Education, Ted Lasso, The Bear, and The Marvellous Mrs. Maisel are the nominated for the Best Comedy Series award.
AACTA CEO Damian Trewhella said: “The 13th AACTA International Awards nominations reflect the pinnacle of global film and television excellence, celebrating the incredible achievements and exceptional talent that have captivated audiences worldwide. We look forward to further honouring these nominees at our ceremony on the Gold Coast, Australia as we celebrate the best in entertainment on a global stage.”
Round Two voting is currently open and will close at 12pm December 21 AEDT/ 5pm Wednesday 20 December PT.
The full list of nominees:
FILM
Best Film
- American Fiction
- Barbie
- Killers of the Flower Moon
- Oppenheimer
- Poor Things
Best Lead Actor
- Bradley Cooper – Maestro
- Leonardo DiCaprio – Killers of the Flower Moon
- Cillian Murphy – Oppenheimer
- Andrew Scott – All of Us Strangers
- Jeffrey Wright – American Fiction
Best Lead Actress
- Cate Blanchett – The New Boy
- Lily Gladstone – Killers of the Flower Moon
- Carey Mulligan – Maestro
- Margot Robbie – Barbie
- Emma Stone – Poor Things
Best Supporting Actor
- Matt Damon – Oppenheimer
- Robert De Niro – Killers of the Flower Moon
- Robert Downey Jr. – Oppenheimer
- Jacob Elordi – Saltburn
- Ryan Gosling – Barbie
Best Supporting Actress
- Penélope Cruz – Ferrari
- Vanessa Kirby – Napoleon
- Julianne Moore – May December
- Rosamund Pike – Saltburn
- Da’Vine Joy Randolph – The Holdovers
Best Direction in Film
- Barbie – Greta Gerwig
- Killers of the Flower Moon – Martin Scorsese
- Maestro – Bradley Cooper
- Oppenheimer – Christopher Nolan
- Poor Things – Yorgos Lanthimos
Best Screenplay in Film
- American Fiction — Cord Jefferson
- Barbie — Greta Gerwig and Noah Baumbach
- Maestro — Bradley Cooper and Josh Singer
- Oppenheimer — Christopher Nolan
- Poor Things — Tony McNamara
TELEVISION
Best Drama Series
- Beef
- Succession
- The Crown
- The Last of Us
- Yellowjackets
Best Comedy Series
- Only Murders in the Building
- Sex Education
- Ted Lasso
- The Bear
- The Marvellous Mrs. Maisel
Best Actor in a Series
- Kieran Culkin – Succession
- Matthew Macfadyen – Succession
- Pedro Pascal – The Last of Us
- Jeremy Strong – Succession
- Jeremy Allen White – The Bear
Best Actress in a Series
- Elizabeth Debicki – The Crown
- Helen Mirren – 1923
- Bella Ramsey – The Last of Us
- Sarah Snook – Succession
- Ali Wong – Beef