Our Flag Means Death is a new comedy is based (very) loosely on the true adventures of 18th century would-be pirate, Stede Bonnet (Rhys Darby). After trading in the seemingly charmed life of a gentleman for one of a swashbuckling buccaneer, Stede becomes captain of the pirate ship Revenge.

Struggling to earn the respect of his potentially mutinous crew, Stede’s fortunes change after a fateful run-in with the infamous Captain Blackbeard (Taika Waititi). Stede and crew attempt to get their ship together and survive life on the high seas. In addition to Darby and Waititi, the ensemble cast stars Nathan Foad, Samson Kayo, Vico Ortiz, Ewen Bremner, Joel Fry, Matt Maher, Kristian Nairn, Con O’Neill, Guz Khan, David Fane, Rory Kinnear, Samba Schutte, Nat Faxon, Fred Armisen and Leslie Jones.

The comedy hails from writer, showrunner, and executive producer David Jenkins. Garrett Basch and Dan Halsted also serve as executive producers along with Waititi, who directs the pilot as well in addition to playing Blackbeard.

The first three episodes of Our Flag Means Death will premiere on Binge on March 3.