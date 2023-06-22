A dedicated suite of Nickelodeon content will soon be available on free-to-air TV, with Paramount ANZ to rebrand 10 Shake as the Nickelodeon channel from August 1.

After a long-standing partnership with Foxtel, the move sees the children’s channel, run by Paramount Global, move its portfolio in-house. Its content will also be available on 10Play and Paramount+.

The catalogue includes titles such as SpongeBob SquarePants, The Loud House, The Thundermans, iCarly, The Casagrandes, and Danger Force.

The Nickelodeon channel will also showcase mature content as part of the Nick@Nite format, which will feature The Graham Norton Show, Gogglebox UK, and The Middle, as well as an assortment of films from Paramount’s library, such as Mission Impossible, Star Trek, Sherlock Holmes, and Transformers.

The change comes three years after Network 10 launched 10 Shake as a combination of children’s and under-40s content.

Paramount executive vice president of kids and family for international markets ,Jules Borkent,was pleased to be bring Nickelodeon’s library to Australian free-to-air television.

“As the number-one entertainment brand for kids, Nickelodeon is home to the world’s most beloved characters and stories for kids of all ages,” she said.

Paramount ANZ senior vice president for content and programming Daniel Monaghan said the Nickelodeon brand had wide-reaching appeal.

“From television programming and production around the world, to consumer products, digital, location-based experiences and events, gaming, publishing and feature films, Nickelodeon offers something for everyone and now it is accessible to everyone on our free-to-air Nickelodeon channel,” he said.