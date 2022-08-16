Netflix drama Pieces of Her, AMC Studios fantasy series Firebite, and costume designer Cappi Ireland were the big winners at the Australian Production Design Guild (APDG) Awards on Sunday.

Of the Firebite team, Jenny Hitchcock accepted the art direction for a feature film or television production award, while Michael Leon took home the set decoration for a feature film or television award.

Elsewhere Jacqui Schofield and Jason Baird were both recognised for their work on Pieces of Her, winning the graphic design and make-up, prosthetic make-up or hair design award, respectively.

Ireland was a multiple recipient on the night, topping the costume design for a feature film category for Mortal Kombat and the costume design for a television production for New Gold Mountain. She also received APDG accreditation.

In the production design categories, Scott Bird won the production design for a television production award for The Tourist, Annie Beauchamp took home the production design on a feature film award for Swan Song, and Wei Guo won the production design or costume design for a short film, music video or web series award for All We Have Is Time.

Method Studios received the 3D design for a digital production or performance award for Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, while Animal Logic won the animation design award for Peter Rabbit 2. Bowen Ellames won the concept art award for Sweet Tooth.

Up-and-coming winners included Imogen Walsh, who received the emerging designer for a screen production award for the Concrete Jungle Fever film clip, and Aislinn King, who took home the emerging designer for live performance award for Two Twenty Somethings Decide Never To Be Stressed About Anything Ever Again. Ever.

The evening concluded with the outstanding contribution to design award, which went to Lesley Vanderwalt. The hair and make-up designer is a frequent presence on Baz Lurhmann’s sets, having worked on Strictly Ballroom, Moulin Rouge, Australia, The Great Gatsby, and Elvis. She also contributed to George Miller’s Mad Max 2 and Mad Max Fury Road, for which she won an Academy Award and a BAFTA, and is in the midst of working on Furiosa. Her other work includes Alex Proyas’ films, God of Egypt, Knowing, and Dark City.

Earlier in the night, live performance technical master David Ferguson accepted the lifetime achievement award.

Reflecting on this year’s ceremony, new APDG president Michael Scott-Mitchell paid homage to predecessor George Liddle and emphasised how important the APDG Awards are to Australian design and designers.

“The awards give a particular focus to our industry through the assessment of our work by our peers,” he said.

“It is our peers who understand the complexities and the diligence that goes into to achieving the very best we have to offer. The awards give us a platform to share thoughts and ideas, which is indeed, a gift.”

Find the full list of winners here.