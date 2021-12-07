Triptych Pictures, Epic Films and Corner Table Productions have a new avenue to connect with the US industry after being selected for Charlie’s Virtual Residency.

Delivered by Australians in Film (AiF) and supported by the South Australian Film Corporation (SAFC), Charlie’s Virtual Residency is an online version of AiF’s Los Angeles screen hub Charlie’s, a creative workspace for the Australian filmmaking community in the US to conduct business, collaborate, and network.

The inaugural participants are Kristian Moliere and Julie Byrne of Triptych Pictures, Kirsty Stark of Epic Films, and Marion Pilowsky of Corner Table Productions.

As part of the initiative, the group will undertake a bespoke program of facilitated group sessions with US screen practitioners from production companies, development executives, managers and agents, as well as individual meetings with AiF executive director Peter Ritchie and US industry consultant Jennifer Kushner.

There will also be tailored sessions covering the US industry and market intelligence and insights into how South Australian practitioners can compete in the international market.

SAFC CEO Kate Croser said residency would feature “three of South Australia’s most experienced and dynamic production companies”.

“I congratulate Triptych Pictures, Epic Films, and Corner Table Productions on being selected for this targeted online initiative which will help them connect to the international marketplace in exciting new ways,” she said.

Ritchie said the trio had been on AiF’s radar for some time.

“We are excited to start working with them more closely in developing their projects further and providing them with the most up-to-date market insights and knowledge from LA,” he said.