Queensland Government announces $5 million boost for Gold Coast screen businesses

The Queensland Government has announced a new $5 million Capital Grants Program to help Gold Coast screen businesses expand their operations.

To be administered by Screen Queensland, the grants of $250,000 and $750,000 are available for small-to-medium businesses working in production, post-production, and digital games development to undertake infrastructure works, purchase or upgrade capital equipment or establish new premises on the Gold Coast.

It follows the announcement of two feature films that have begun production on the Gold Coast – Sean Byrne’s Dangerous Animals and Frank E. Flowers’ The Bluff.

Arts Minister Leeanne Enoch said the state government had played an instrumental role in ensuring Queensland’s screen sector is a major player on a global stage.

“The new $5 million Capital Grants Program is a vital step in ensuring that as demand for local screen production and games development grows at a rapid pace, Gold Coast screen businesses are enabled to expand their operations and embrace these new opportunities.”

Screen Queensland CEO Jacqui Feeney said the program recognised the diversity of businesses that comprise the screen ecosystem.

“Screen Queensland and the Queensland Government are proud to invest in our local screen businesses and digital games studios,” she said.

“The program is designed to play a transformative role in ensuring local small-to-medium businesses are equipped to enhance their offerings and innovate their services in a sector that captivates, educates, and entertains audiences around the world.”

Applications for the Capital Grants Program are now open on the Screen Queensland website and close on Friday, July 12.