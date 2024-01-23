Rachel Berger’s ‘Seriously Funny’ wins AACTA Reg Grundy Award

Factual entertainment series Seriously Funny, to be hosted by comedian Rachel Berger and directed by Josh Ben-Moshe, has been selected as the winner of the AACTA Reg Grundy Award.

The concept follows a diverse group of people as they develop their unique personal stories into a 5-minute stand up comedy routine.

Established in partnership with Reg Grundy’s late wife, Joy Chambers-Grundy, the AACTA Reg Grundy Award is designed to honour the TV giant’s entrepreneurial spirit, while also fostering a new generation of ideas.

Seriously Funny was chosen as this year’s winner following a live pitch judged by Debbie Cuell (head of Sparkle Pictures), Steve Oemcke (co-founder of WTFN), Sharon Wheeler (senior entertainment executive), Marion Farrelly (speaker, consultant, creative strategist), and Ian Hogg (ex-Fremantle Australia CEO). The panel deemed that the concept used stand-up comedy as a lens through which to explore people from all walks of life as they reveal their true selves through Berger’s stand-up workshops. She receives a $50,000 prize to develop the idea further.

“Seriously Funny wasn’t spawned from the way I look at things, but from the things I choose to not look away from. Winning the AACTA Reg Grundy Award creates the opportunity for me to garner all my experience as a comedian to create a television show where I guide a group of ordinary people albeit with extraordinary experiences, through the process of delivering a five-minute stand-up comedy routine,” Berger said.

“Now is when the hard works begins. AACTA and this award offer a compass to navigate the labyrinth of making television. I’m grateful to AACTA and the talented and generous judges for their supportive encouragement and productive feedback. The mentoring sessions provided clarity and a headache. But they were mightily worth every milligram of medication. I’m deeply appreciative for this opportunity.”

Other finalists included Bragging Rights by Myles Glaspole, High School Reunion by Mara Blazic, I Challenge You by Nicholas Bufalo, and Your Local by Bradley Hall and Renee Billinghurst.

AACTA Awards and industry development manager Ivan Vukusic said Seriously Funny captured the power of stand up to reveal sometimes uncomfortable truths, that help people to understand both our differences and similarities.

“It’s a solid returnable series concept that is fronted by an amazingly talented and experienced performer in Rachel Berger, whose hilarity is only matched by her empathy. It’ll make you laugh – a lot, and it’ll make you cry – and AACTA, our judges, and our industry partners cannot wait to bring this to our screens,” he said.