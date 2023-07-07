Rachel Okine and Susie Jones join ABC content division

Netflix executive Susie Jones has followed the streamer’s former head of physical production Chris Oliver-Taylor over to the ABC, with the broadcaster also welcoming Stan senior commissioning editor Rachel Okine.

Jones and Okine will take on the roles of head of factual and head of scripted, respectively, reporting to head of screen content Jennifer Collins.

It comes as the ABC undergoes its biggest restructure since 2017, establishing programming pillars for content and news, while also transitioning to a digital-first approach towards commissioning, producing, and distributing content.

Oliver-Taylor, who was announced as the ABC’s chief content officer in March, described the appointment of Jones and Okine as “incredibly humbling”.

“They’re both exceptional leaders and bring direct experience of commissioning programs at two of the best streamers in the world, Netflix and Stan,” he said.

“The ABC will significantly benefit from their experience and knowledge.”

As the new head of factual, Jones will manage the output of factual and documentary content in Australia across science, religion, true crime, investigative journalism, natural history, and travel, as well as the internal stories of Landline, Gardening Australia, Compass, Back Roads and Muster Dogs.​

She is no stranger to public broadcasting, having held multiple roles at SBS before becoming the fifth member of Netflix ANZ’s content team in July 2021.

Jones, who also previously oversaw development at Matchbox Pictures, said she was pleased to be able to build on the ABC’s pedigree of “so often capturing the national conversation”.

“I look forward to working closely with the team to bring fresh, thought-provoking new shows to all Australians,” she said.

Okine joins the ABC after two years at Stan where, as senior commissioning editor, she oversaw its slate of scripted drama and comedy, feature films, and feature documentaries. Prior to that, she was managing director at Aquarius Films and also has overseas experience London-based head of acquisitions for STX International.

​As the ABC’s head of scripted, Okine will oversee the broadcaster’s drama and comedy slates.

She said it was promising to be an “exciting time of transformative change” at the broadcaster.

​“It is an honour to have the opportunity to build upon the ABC’s legacy of delivering excellent storytelling to audiences here and abroad, as we steer a course through the next stage of its digital evolution,” she said.

Jones will start as head of factual on July 24 while Okine will commence her role as head of scripted on September 4.

