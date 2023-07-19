Release of Robert Connolly’s ‘Force of Nature: The Dry 2’ rescheduled amid strike

Robert Connolly’s Force of Nature: The Dry 2 will have its Australian and New Zealand release date rescheduled, after being impacted by the SAG-AFTRA strike.

The sequel to The Dry, in which Eric Bana reprises his role as Aaron Falk, was due to be released via Roadshow in Australian cinemas on August 24.

The distributor has now made the decision to delay the date until the full cast is available to support its launch, following consultation with production companies Arenamedia, Made Up Stories, and Bana’s Pick Up Truck Pictures.

Under the conditions of the strike, which came into effect at midnight on Friday US time, members of the guild are prohibited from promoting projects made under a SAG-AFTRA contract through attending premieres or film festivals, conducting interviews, or via social media.

According to advice from the Media Entertainment and Arts Alliance (MEAA), productions conducted under standard MEAA Equity – SPA Agreements (such as the AFFCA or ATPA) where SAG-AFTRA members have been engaged can continue as normal.

When contacted by IF, Roadshow did not comment on explicitly how the project was implicated, noting all the contracts were bound by confidentiality.

In a statement, Bana said the postponement came with “some regret, but a large amount of conviction”.

“I’m incredibly proud of this much anticipated Australian film and want to be able to do it justice by promoting it thoroughly,” he said.

“Due to the SAG-AFTRA strike, of which I am a long-standing member, it is not possible to do that at this time. Just as we did with The Dry, our plan is to be face-to-face with the cinema-going public, through event screenings, Q&A’s, and press appearances at the time of release. I stand in support of the changes that SAG-AFTRA is fighting for on behalf of all working actors. I apologise for any inconvenience it causes anyone who has pre-purchased tickets to our already sold-out Q&A sessions.”

In Force of Nature: The Dry 2, Falk and Federal Agent Carmen Cooper (Jacqueline McKenzie), heads deep into the Victorian mountain ranges to investigate in the hopes of finding their whistle-blowing informant, Alice Russell (Anna Torv), alive.

Deborra-lee Furness, Robin McLeavy, Sisi Stringer, and Lucy Ansell play the remaining hikers, while Jeremy Lindsay-Taylor plays Erik Falk, alongside Richard Roxburgh as Daniel Bailey, Tony Briggs as Ian Chase and Kenneth Radley as Sergeant King.

Made Up Stories’ Bruna Papandrea, Jodi Matterson and Steve Hutensky produced alongside Bana for Pick Up Truck Pictures and Connolly for Arenamedia. Ricci Swart, Andrew Myer, Robert Patterson, Joel Pearlman, and Edwina Waddy are executive producers.

Filming took place predominantly across the Dandenong Ranges, Yarra Valley, and the Otways mid last year.

Roadshow said a new release date will be announced soon.