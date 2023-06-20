‘Force of Nature: The Dry 2’ (Trailer) 

Robert Connolly’s Force of Nature: The Dry 2 follows five women that take part in a corporate hiking retreat, from which only four come out on the other side.

Eric Bana returns as Aaron Falk (Eric Bana), who along with fellow Federal Agent Carmen Cooper (Jacqueline McKenzie), heads deep into the Victorian mountain ranges to investigate in the hopes of finding their whistle-blowing informant, Alice Russell (Anna Torv), alive.

Deborra-lee Furness, Robin McLeavy, Sisi Stringer, and Lucy Ansell play the remaining hikers, while Jeremy Lindsay-Taylor plays Erik Falk, alongside Richard Roxburgh as Daniel Bailey, Tony Briggs as Ian Chase and Kenneth Radley as Sergeant King.

Made Up Stories’ Bruna Papandrea, Jodi Matterson and Steve Hutensky are again producing alongside Bana for Pick Up Truck Pictures and Connolly for Arenamedia. Ricci Swart, Andrew Myer, Robert Patterson, Joel Pearlman, and Edwina Waddy are executive producing.

The film has received major production investment from Screen Australia, in association with VicScreen, and is being financed with support from Soundfirm and Blue Post. Roadshow is on board as local distributor, with WME Independent to handle international sales.

Force of Nature: The Dry 2 will be released in Australian cinemas on August 24.