‘Rock Island Mysteries’ S2 (First Look)

Rock Island Mysteries follows Aussie teenager Taylor Young (Alexa Curtis) and her friends, who are driven by a renewed motivation to find Taylor’s missing Uncle Charlie after they reconnected in a mysterious portal to another world. The cast also includes Noah Akhigbe, Izellah Connelly, Ryan Yeates, and Inessa Tan.

The 20-episode second season of the Fremantle Australia production was supported by the Queensland Government through Screen Queensland’s Screen Finance program together with major production investment from Screen Australia.

Rock Island Mysteries is produced by series producer Timothy Powell and Jonah Klein of Fremantle Australia, with directors Jovita O’Shaughnessy and Evan Clarry returning along with fellow Queensland creatives, script producer Stephen Vagg, DOP Andrew Conder and casting director Tom McSweeney.

Season two premieres Monday, September 25 At 5.05pm on Nickelodeon And 10 Play.