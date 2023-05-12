‘Run Rabbit Run’ (Trailer)

Daina Reid’s horror/thriller Run Rabbit Run stars Sarah Snook as a fertility doctor whose grasp on the cycle of life is put to the test when her young daughter Mia, played by newcomer Lily LaTorre, begins to exhibit increasingly strange behaviour.

The cast also includes Damon Herriman, Greta Scacchi, Trevor Jamieson, Neil Melville, Naomi Rukavina, Georgina Naidu, Genevieve Morris, Katherine Slattery, and another newcomer, Sunny Whelen.

The idea for the script was developed with Carver Films, with Anna McLeish and Sarah Shaw producing.

Executive producers include Nate Bolotin, Maxime Cottray, Nick Spicer and Aram Tertzakian of XYZ Films, Deanne Weir and Olivia Humphrey from the Storyd Group, Jack Christian, D.J. McPherson, Reid, Snook, Jake Carter, and Katie Anderson.

Bonnie Elliott, with whom Reid worked on Hunters and Shining Girls, was the cinematographer, with production design by Vanessa Cerne, costume design by Marion Boyce, and make up and hair design by Angela Conte. Sean Lahiff was the editor, while Mullinars Castng’s Allison Meadows was the casting director.

Run Rabbit Run will premiere on Netflix June 28.