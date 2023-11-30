SAFC announces games appointments, return of SAGE

The South Australian Film Corporation (SAFC) has announced two new games-related staff appointments while confirming video game expo event SAGE: SA Game Exhibition will again be held in 2024.

Founder and former CEO of SA games studio Mighty Kingdom, Philip Mayes, has joined the organisation as a game development executive, taking over from Patrick Webb, who moves into the new external advisory role of SAFC game development strategy executive.

With more than 15 years of industry experience, Mayes has worked on games for many large international brands including Star Trek, Star Wars, LEGO, and Disney, and has delivered dozens of games to millions of players worldwide.

In his new role, he will work within the SAFC’s production and development team to facilitate the growth of the South Australian game development sector, providing advice and support for developers, while also championing the South Australian games industry, and working to create new opportunities and initiatives for the state.

As part of his position, Webb will work closely with the SAFC CEO and head of production and development to advise on national and international game industry trends and opportunities, contribute to the development of the next SAFC Strategic Plan, and provide specialist advice on policies, programs and the development of the SA games sector.

Philip Mayes.

The appointments follows yesterday’s announcement that Hipster Whale CEO Clara Reeves has taken up a spot on the SAFC board.

The SAFC has also revealed its SAGE: SA Game Exhibition will return to Adelaide Studios from February 16-17 next year as part of the Adelaide Fringe, inviting expressions of interest from South Australian game developers and studios to exhibit at the event.

SAFC Kate Croser said the organisation was “delighted to double down” on its support for the state’s games sector.

“We are thrilled to have Patrick Webb continue to share his expertise in the new role of SAFC game development strategy executive, advising on strategic insights to be delivered as outcomes for South Australia’s game development sector,” she said.

“After his valued contribution over the past 16 months as the SAFC’s inaugural dedicated game development executive, I’m excited to continue to work with Pat in this new external strategic role as he continues his game development journey with his studio Melonhead Games. We are also pleased to welcome Philip Mayes as the SAFC’s new game development executive. Philip brings to the agency a wealth of industry experience and networks, as well as a deep knowledge of the industry in South Australia and globally, and we are confident he will bring great value to this role supporting the game development sector in South Australia.

“The SAFC’s SAGE: SA Game Exhibition was a huge success in its inaugural year, and we are delighted to bring it back even bigger and better in 2024 to showcase the incredible depth of game development talent in South Australia.”