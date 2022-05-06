The South Australian Film Corporation (SAFC) is the new host organisation for the Screen Diversity and Inclusion Network (SDIN), with applications now open for the role of SDIN Project Officer.

Having been hosted by the Australian Film and Television Radio School (AFTRS) since its inception in 2017, the SDIN is a national network of broadcasters, screen funding agencies, business associations, guilds, and industry-aligned education and training organisations who have committed to working together towards a more inclusive and diverse screen industry.

Members include all Australian broadcasters and state and national screen agencies as well as FreeTV and AFTRS.

SDIN initiatives include The Everyone Project, a measurement tool developed by South Australia’s Screen Industry Innovation to capture the diversity of the talent and crews working in the screen industry.

SDIN co-chairs Kelrick Martin and Michelle Cheng said the network was delighted to welcome the SAFC.

“We look forward to working together with the SAFC to build a more inclusive screen industry in 2022 and beyond,” they said.

As the new host, the SAFC is now hiring for SDIN project officer, a role designed to provide project and administrative support to the SDIN chairs and its membership.

Based at the SAFC’s Adelaide Studios in Glenside, the SDIN project officer will be the first point of contact for SDIN members and stakeholders, and will actively manage the organisation’s social media and website communications, among other duties.

The position is targeted for a candidate who identifies as being from a community under-represented in the Australian screen industry, including people who identify as First Nations, Culturally and Linguistically Diverse (CALD), LGBTQIA+, from a regional or remote area, socio-economically disadvantaged, Deaf or disabled or the intersection of these identities.

SAFC CEO Kate Croser said the organisation looked forward to “working collaboratively with the new project officer to further our shared aims of boosting diversity and addressing barriers to inclusion in the sector”.

The handover from AFTRS will occur in June with SAFC to take over from July 2022. Find out more about the project officer role here.