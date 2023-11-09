SAG-AFTRA to end strike after reaching tentative deal with studios

Productions are preparing to welcome back actors from the picket line after the Screen Actors Guild – American Federation of Television and Radio Artists (SAG-AFTRA) reached a tentative agreement with the studios, bringing an end to 118 days of strike action.

In a statement made to US media, SAG-AFTRA said the strike had ended after its negotiating committee approved the deal from the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers (AMPTP) in a unanimous vote on Wednesday afternoon US time.

The agreement next goes to the SAG-AFTRA national board for approval on Friday, after which the details will be released.

The provisions regarding AI were reportedly the final hurdle in the negotiations after the AMPTP issued its “last, best, and final” at the end of last week.

On Monday afternoon US time, the union issued a statement saying there were “several essential items on which they did not have an agreement, including AI, with Variety reporting yesterday the studios had agreed to adjust their language on the issue in order to hammer out a deal.

It concludes the longest strike in SAG-AFTRA history, with the industrial action commencing July 14 in concurrence with the writers’ strike, which has since ended. The dispute meant members were not able to work on film or television productions, or promote projects through attending premieres or film festivals, conducting interviews, or via social media.

In Australia, production on Universal’s Apples Never Fall, a series adaptation of Liane Moriarty’s novel, was placed on hiatus in Queensland with crew stood down without pay. In September, NBCUniversal said it was looking forward to getting back work on the project while emphasising its commitment to “ongoing investment in Australian production, infrastructure, and training”.

Mortal Kombat 2, which is being made on the Gold Coast at Village Roadshow Studios, was also suspended due to the industrial action.

Australia’s Media Entertainment and Arts Alliance are currently awaiting to hear from SAG-AFTRA before making a statement.