Sarah Lancaster appointed general manager of The Mercury

Former Adelaide Film Festival (AFF) operations manager Sarah Lancaster has joined not-for-profit screen organisation The Mercury as general manager, taking over from Lisa Bishop who held the role in an interim capacity.

She brings experience producing screening and industry programs to the role, having previously worked at the Sydney Film Festival, TIFF, and Hot Docs, while also spending time as a production and development executive at the South Australian Film Corporation, before taking on the role of operations manager for the 2020 Adelaide Film Festival.

In her new position, Lancaster will be responsible for guiding The Mercury’s growth under its newly launched subscription model, as the organisation continues to rebuild following an overhaul of its operations at the end of last year.

She expressed her gratitude to the new board for the opportunity to be part of The Mercury’s next chapter.

“I’m passionate about encouraging creative and culturally rich experiences, growing screen culture in Adelaide, and collaborating with industry to create a meaningful and positive impact,” she said.

“I have been inspired by what the new Board and staff have achieved in the last few months and am excited to be part of the next stage of The Mercury’s growth.”

The Mercury co-chair Peter Hanlon said Lancaster’s appointment came at an important time in the organisation’s history.

“We’re delighted to welcome Sarah as our new general manager at The Mercury,” he said.

“At the beginning of the year, the organisation had an uncertain future, and thanks to huge industry support, significant financial support from Arts Minister Andrea Michaels and the SA Government, along with the fantastic work of our staff and board, we’re now on solid ground. Sarah is perfectly positioned to carry us forward and drive the implementation of changes that have taken place over the past months.”

For co-chair Kirsty Stark paid tribute to Bishop while welcoming Lancaster.

“We’re incredibly grateful to interim general manager Lisa Bishop for the work she has done at The Mercury over the past seven months, to set up our new subscription model and establish a strong foundation,” she said.

“With Sarah’s appointment, The Mercury is in great hands, and we look forward to a long and successful future for the organisation.”

Lancaster will commence her role on Monday, August 7.