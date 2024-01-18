The Mercury announces shorts for Quiksilver production funding

South Australian not-for-profit screen organisation The Mercury has unveiled the twelve short films that will share more than $100,000 in production funding as part of its Quiksilver initiative.

Designed to provide opportunities for skills and talent escalation among emerging filmmakers, the program is part of a suite of industry development programs at The Mercury that are funded by the South Australian Film Corporation.

Films from 27 creatives spanning a range of genres, formats, and subject matter were selected by an industry panel to enter production, with teams to now be supported with a series of workshops and networking opportunities and industry mentoring, as well as access to The Mercury’s new on-site production facilities which include edit suite, Sound Lab and production offices. The subsequent productions will also serve as a platform for emerging crew to gain hands-on experience.

Unsuccessful teams will also be invited to participate in a slate of events and programs designed to strengthen their projects for future submissions to Quicksilver.

The Mercury general manager Sarah Lancaster said the Quicksilver initiative was a cornerstone of the organisation’s commitment to supporting the next generation of filmmakers in South Australia.

“We are excited to create opportunities for new voices and stories and provide a platform to showcase emerging talent to the local industry and audiences,” she said.

“We look forward to assisting this cohort of Quicksilver projects through production and post-production and celebrating their works on the big screen.”

Suriyna Sivashanker, producer of chosen concept I’m the Most Racist Person I Know from writer/director Leela Varghese, said the funding was crucial for the growth of film careers.

“It presents a valuable opportunity to produce our project at the highest quality and showcases our creative capabilities in filmmaking,” she said.

“I am immensely grateful that Mercury supports a diverse range of filmmakers, from entry-level to mid-career practitioners. Having an organization like this advocating budding talent and projects is crucial for the growth of film careers, such as mine, in South Australia.”

The selected projects are as follows:

$20,000 (two projects)

Great Divide

Producer: Adam Camporeale

Writer/Director: Stephen Packer

Burnout

Producer/Writer: Lilla Berry

Director/Writer: Johanis Lyons-Reid

Writer: Piri Eddy

$10,000 (five projects)

Guts

Producer: Ben Galotta

Director/Writer: Scarlet Scherer

Dancing Dragon

Producers: Wei Gao + Dante Niedzwiedz

Director/Writer: Shuying (Grace) Liu

The Hitcher

Producers: Tom Schaefer + Cooper Rees-Jones

Director/writer: Henry Reimer Meaney

I’m the Most Racist Person I Know

Producer: Suriyna Sivashanker

Director/Writer: Leela Varghese

The Shifting Eyes

Producer: Bryce Kraehenbuehl

Director/Writer: Alex Salkicevic

$7,000 (three projects)

A Nightmare on Felt Street

Producer: Craig Jackson

Director/Writer: Brendan Godfrey

Liability

Producer: Jasmine Leech

Director/Writer: David Daradan

Additional Creative: Joshua Campton

Great Deliverance

Producer: Jasmine Leech

Director/Writer: Guy Henderson

First Nations Quicksilver Production Funding

$8,000 (two projects)

Second Chance

Producer: Tim Harkness

Director/Writer: Thibul Nettle

The Mysterious Maiden of Montefiores

Producer: Josh Trevorrow

Director/Writer: Travis Akbar