The Mercury announces Writers’ Room with Scripted Ink and AWG

The Mercury, formerly Mercury CX, is set to run weekly writing consultations for filmmakers who have draft scripts and story ideas.

Delivered in conjunction with the Australian Writers’ Guild and Scripted Ink, the Writers’ Room project will also include a will be a monthly Script Club, similar to the book club concept.

The initiative was financed through a donation from AWG president Shane Brennan, who came on board after The Mercury general manager Lisa Bishop approached AWG national executive Council SA representative Sally Hardy with the idea.

He said he was impressed with the idea of facilitating AWG members to work with emerging screenwriters.

“Having a supportive filmmaking environment like The Mercury gives stories the best chance of getting to the screen, particularly as writing for the screen is never an end in itself,” he said.

The Writers Room is part of a revamped business model launched this week by the not-for-profit screen organisation.

It includes a subscription service offering year-round access to cinema screenings, workshops, and upgraded filmmaker facilities, including a production office, edit suite, colour grade room, and sound editing and mixing suite, as well as the purpose-built Writers’ Room.

Bishop said The Mercury was looking forward to unveiling more new products and services when the updated plan took effect on July 1.

“The Mercury will be in a position to take emerging filmmakers from script to screen, giving valuable time to the development of screenwriting, and paying professional screenwriters as mentors to give stories the attention they merit, in line with industry standards,” she said.